Manhattan holds open house on downtown plan

The village of Manhattan will hold an open house Wednesday for its downtown redevelopment plan.

Village officials invite residents and business owners to the open house, which will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Manhattan Township Hall, 230 S. Wabash St., Manhattan.

The village will unveil concept plans for redevelopment and seeks public input, according to a news release on the open house.

“The concept plan is another step in our overall efforts to create additional economic development opportunities and balance new development with the quality of life for our residents,” Mayor Mike Adrieansen said in the release.

The village began work on the project in August. Goals include expanding retail and restaurant options downtown, according to the release.

“Village staff has been working with the other taxing bodies to develop a plan that has the best interests of our residents in mind,” Village Administrator Nick Palmer said. “This concept plan is not the end of the process but another step in determining what are the best types of businesses and development that are appropriate for the Manhattan community.”

Key partners in the project include the Manhattan Park District, the Manhattan-Elwood Library District and the Manhattan Fire Protection District.

The village has been working with Ken Chastain, a senior manager with the Farnsworth Group, in developing the plan.

After the open house, the design concepts will be posted on the village’s website and social media platforms for further review. The village will continue accepting input from the public.