Joliet Public Schools District 86 announces superintendent’s awards

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has announced the recipients of the Superintendent’s Award for third trimester of the 2022-2023 school year.
Only one student from each District 86 school was selected for this honor. The award recognizes the outstanding achievements and hard work of students who display characteristics that make them outstanding students and people. Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, along with the school principal, surprised the students with the award in their classroom.
The student winners are: Sophia Luna of T.E. Culbertson Elementary, Yovanni Munoz of M.J. Cunningham Elementary, Damien Leal Alejandre of Dirksen Junior High, Liam Hall of Eisenhower Academy, Myah Sawyer of Farragut Elementary, Carmello Smith of Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School, Maritza Torres of Gompers Junior High, Makayla Brown of Hufford Junior High, Serenity Woodfork of Thomas Jefferson Elementary, Quetzalli Alonso Miranda of Edna Keith Elementary, Ricardo Gonzalez of A.O. Marshall Elementary, Diego Cedillos of Marycrest Early Childhood Center, Jazlyn Winters of Pershing Elementary, Axel Jimenez of Sator Sanchez Elementary, Izaak Galvan of Carl Sandburg Elementary, Jovanny Ibarra-Ramirez of Isaac Singleton Elementary, Orion Jackson of Taft Elementary, Ella Becker of Lynne Thigpen Elementary, Aniya Fuller of Thompson Instructional Center, Camila Zavala of Washington Academy and Jaxin Loyd of Woodland Elementary.