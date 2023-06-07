Joliet hosts festival Friday featuring spicy salsa, dancing

Joliet’s first Salsa Fest is Friday.

The downtown event will feature salsa tasting and salsa dancing along with margaritas, food and a variety of Latin music.

Salsa Fest runs 5:30 to 10 p.m., and admission is free.

A bilingual DJ will provide music until 8 p.m., according to the news release on the event from the Joliet City Center Partnership.

At 7 p.m., professional dance instructors will provide a salsa performance and lessons.

At 8 p.m., the Latin Satin Soul Band will take the stage for the remainder of the night and play a combination of Latin rock, rhythm and blues, salsa music, Colombian cumbia music and more.

The event will include free salsa tastings from eight local vendors, who also will offer unique menu selections for sale.

Vendors include Supermercado La Joliet, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, La Villa Restaurant, Sunshine Mexican Café, The Dock at Inwood, Richardson’s Restaurant, The Blue Taco, Tamales Korinna, and Azteca de Oro.

Azteca de Oro will supply beer and other beverages. The Dock of Inwood’s margarita truck will supply the margaritas.

Salsa Fest also will serve as a kick-off event for the Joliet Taco Trail. An app, sponsored by the City Center Partnership and Heritage Corridor Destinations, will be activated Friday and offer a taco guide to nine restaurants in the downtown area.

“Salsa Fest is free to attend thanks to our sponsors Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Xfinity, Harrah’s of Joliet and Darcy Motors,” the City Center Partnership said in its news release.

More information about Salsa Fest is available on the City Center Partnership website, www.jolietccp.com.