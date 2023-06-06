Fresh produce pop-up event planned for June 8 in Joliet

The Will County Executive Office, Community Nutrition Network, Senior Services Association, Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Community Lifeline Ministries are partnering to hold a fresh produce pop-up event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at Community Lifeline Ministries, 158 S. Street in Joliet.

The event will provide attendees with free produce, vegetables and protein, along with items provided be Community Lifeline Ministries. Any members of the public in need of food assistance are welcome to attend without pre-approval or special requirements. Food is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For more information, call 224-500-2365.