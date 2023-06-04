Joliet’s Star Wars Day continues to be major attraction for fans, families

Star Wars still holds appeal for the hundreds of people who came to Joliet on Saturday to experience a day of games, activities and a parade featuring numerous characters from the 46-year-old movie franchise.

For many, Star Wars Day in Joliet delivers not only fun but, nostalgia, as it did for Edwin Negron, of Plainfield. Negron, 54, said he still remembers watching Star Wars as a child.

“It just gives me a lot of memories as a kid, back in the day,” Negron said.

While there were plenty of storm troopers and Jedis at the event on Saturday, Negron was on the lookout for one character in particular.

“The only thing we’re missing is Chewbacca,” said Negron, referring to Han Solo’s 7-foot-5 Wookiee partner.

Star Wars Day has served for many years as a key summer event that has put Joliet on the map by drawing thousands of fans from across the world. The event is also a major attraction for families looking for a fun way to spend a day with their children.

Eli Jones, 3 , poses with other storm troopers on Saturday, (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Kiersten Fordemwalt, along with her husband and children, have attended Star Wars Day for 3 to 4 years. She said her children enjoy the parade, which features people dressed in incredibly detailed costumes, remote-controlled droids and Star Wars-themed vehicles.

Fordemwalt said the event is appealing for children and adults.

“You never have to grow out of any of this. It’s awesome,” said Fordemwalt, adding, “It’s really great to see people of all ages.”

Like many festivities across the world, Star Wars Day took a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. But organizers with the Joliet Public Library are hoping the crowd numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels.

I’m glad they do something like this for Joliet. It keeps the downtown going. — Greg Poole

In years past, Star Wars Day would attract between 5,000 to 10,000 people, said Megan Millen, executive director of the Joliet Public Library. Last year, she estimated that between 5,000 and 7,000 attended.

Millen said one new experience for attendees this year is a visit from David West Reynolds, author of Star Wars reference books such as “The Archaeology of Star Wars.” According to Reynold’s website, he used archeological techniques to track down the desert filming locations of the original Star Wars movie.

Millen said her favorite aspect of the event is seeing children interact with costumed characters.

“It’s so fun to see them delighted by the people who dresses up,” she said.

Besides enjoying watching the people in costumes, children could also play plenty of games that were available for them along Chicago Street.

R2-D2 joins in the Star Wars Day Parade on Saturday. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Among them was “Feed the Jabba.” As part of the game, the children would “feed” an inflatable version of the notorious crime lord, Jabba the Hutt, by smacking a mallet on a small catapult that launched toy frogs into the air.

With other games, children could fight in a light saber battle with each other with a foam version of the sabers.

The most crowded area on Saturday was the front lawn of the Joliet Public Library, 150 N. Ottawa St., where everyone in costumes gathered to pose for photos.

Watching from a distance was Greg and Barb Poole, Joliet residents who were at the event for the first time. The level of details in the costumes caught them both by surprise.

“I’m glad they do something like this for Joliet. It keeps the downtown going,” said Greg Poole.