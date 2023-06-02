Teen, young woman still missing in Will County

A 16-year-old girl and a 22-year-old woman have been missing for about a month in Will County.

Nevaeh Stanford, 16, has been missing since April 29 when she ran away from a youth group home in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Stanford had ran away previously and was found in Chicago.

Stanford has family in Wisconsin.

Nevaeh Stanford. Photo provided by courtesy of the Will County Sheriff's Office. (Photo provided by courtesy of the Will County Sheriff's Office.)

Melissa Maldonado, 22, has been missing since May 5 from the 25000 block of Route 30 in Plainfield.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Will County Sheriff’s Detective Kimberly Topolewski by email at ktopolewski@willcosheriff.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to willcosheriff.org.

The sheriff’s office 24-hour non-emergency phone number is 815-727-8575.