Joliet’s annual New Orleans North festival begins Friday

Thursday is the last day to buy New Orleans North tickets at the discounted price of $10.

The annual event that brings a taste of New Orleans the streets of downtown Joliet starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

The price of a ticket goes up to $20 at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Even so, event organizers expect large numbers of New Orleans North attendees to be buying tickets at the gate, adding to what they say already is a robust business in early ticket sales.

“Ticket sales are going really, really good,” said Sara Palya, manager of events and programs for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry. “They’re tracking higher than last year.”

The event organized by the chamber typically draws several thousand people treated to a variety of music, food and street entertainment – much of it New Orleans style.

Music includes New Orleans jazz and popular regional bands. Food includes Cajun-style cooking and Cemeno’s pizza. Drinks include Hurricanes and locally brewed beers.

Fire twirlers and live performing artists are being added to the street entertainment this year.

Attendance at New Orleans North is restricted to ages 21 and over.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate.

The event runs until 11 p.m.

Those who want to take advantage of the $10 offer can visit the chamber website, jolietchamber.com, or Eventbrite to purchase tickets online.