No Rock Island rail out of Joliet on Saturday

Metra train service on the Rock Island Line will start and stop at New Lenox instead of Joliet on Saturday.

Service to Joliet will be interrupted for the day as Canadian National replaces tracks at an intersection between Joliet and New Lenox, Metra announced.

The work will block Metra access to the Joliet station on the Rock Island line for the day. All Rock Island service on Saturday will originate and terminate at New Lenox.

Regular service to Joliet should resume Sunday, Metra said.

Riders can monitor Metra’s website, metra.com, for service alerts related to the project.