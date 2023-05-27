May 27, 2023
Will County Thershermen’s Association to hold vintage tractor fundraiser

The Will County Threshermen’s Association has announced its vintage tractor drive fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The Will County Threshermen’s Association has will hold its vintage tractor drive fundraiser on Saturday, June 10. Participants will drive their vintage tractors on a 50-mile route through the countryside of Will and Grundy counties, with lunch being served at Andy Rousonelos Farm.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the WCTA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of agriculture and educating the public on the importance of farming practices.

Registration for the tractor drive will begin at 6:30 a.m., with a prompt departure at 8 a.m. The registration fee is $75 per tractor, which includes snacks, lunch and a commemorative item. Pre-registration is preferred, and interested participants can visit the WCTA website or contact Lane Heatherwick at LLHeatherwick@gmail.com or 708-372-1939 for more information and registration.

For more information about the Will County Threshermen’s Association and their mission, visit www.steamshow.org.