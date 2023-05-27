Kids ride free with Metra’s Family Fares

As the summer season gets underway, now is the perfect time to plan a family outing, and Metra’s Family Fares make it even easier to climb aboard and let Metra do the driving.

Beginning Memorial Day, May 29, Metra is expanding its Family Fares program to weekdays through Labor Day. The Family Fares program allows up to three children, aged 11 and under, to ride free with a fare-paying adult.

To make Memorial Day travel even more affordable, Metra is also offering a $7 unlimited ride pass on Monday, May 29. The flat-rate pass will be available on the Ventra App or can be purchased from ticket agents and conductors on board and will be valid for travel through any zone, at any time, in any direction until 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Metra offers a variety of pass options for bargain-savvy customers. On weekdays, Metra’s $6 day pass covers unlimited rides within three fare zones, and its $10 day pass covers unlimited rides across the entire Metra system. Both day passes are available for purchase on the Ventra App only and are good for travel until 3 a.m. the next morning. For weekend travel, Metra’s $7 Saturday or Sunday Day Pass is good for unlimited rides on either Saturday or Sunday. The $10 weekend pass (available on the Ventra app only) is good for unlimited rides on both weekend days. All these passes can be used in conjunction with Metra’s Family Fares.

No alcohol or glass bottles will be permitted on Metra trains after 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 through Memorial Day, May 29. Passengers found in possession of alcohol may be removed and denied service. Metra reserves the right to refuse service to any parties who are intoxicated.

Metra will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on Monday, May 29. There will be no service on the North Central Service, SouthWest Service and Heritage Corridor lines that day. Schedules and more information about using the Metra system are available at metra.com.