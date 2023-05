Garbage, recycling and yard waste pick up services will be one day late during the week of May 29 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Normal collection will resume the week of June 5.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will not be enforcement of parking meters on this day.

For more information, contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000.