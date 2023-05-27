Forest Preserve District of Will County announces June event schedule

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has released its event schedule for June, including programs that feature bird viewing, tree IDs, living history, frogs and bingo. Online program registration is available on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Breakfast with the Birds: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon.

View the bird-feeding exhibit at Four Rivers from the exhibit room indoors and enjoy provided warm beverages and muffins. Need more than a muffin? Bring your breakfast. A naturalist will give a brief talk about the colorful visitors at the feeders and will be on hand to discuss all the birds that come and go throughout the morning. Free, ages 18 or older. Register by June 6.

Name That Tree: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove, Channahon.

In this beginner’s program, you’ll learn leaf identification, bark types and how to use a dichotomous key to identify native trees. The hike will be 1-2 miles long. Free, ages 12 or older. Register by June 9.

Living History Encounter – Mapping Adventure: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville.

Learn some tricks of the trade from 18th-century navigators, take the compass challenge and share your findings by creating a map of your own. Free, all ages.

Discovery Isle – Frogs!: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville.

Leap into frog-ness by testing your jumping legs, warming up your singing voice and checking your vision, too. Sneak a peek at the riveting things frogs do and what they eat. This is a drop-in program; come any time between 1 and 3 p.m.

BYOB Bingo: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, Prairie Bluff Preserve, Crest Hill.

Socialize while playing bingo outdoors in this beautiful preserve setting. Bring your own beer or wine for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes. Feel free to also bring dinner or snacks to enjoy while you play. Free, ages 21 or older.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org. For more nature-themed fun this year, check out the Forest Preserve’s Take It Outside Challenge.