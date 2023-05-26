Will County improves weather app

The Will County Emergency Management Agency has launched a new version of the “Ready Will County” smartphone application for weather alerts.

The improved app has more content and includes the capacity to register people who may need assistance in an emergency, the county said in a news release.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for residents to find the information that they need in emergency situations,” Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson said in the release. “We have so many new ways to stay connected as a society than we did 20 to 30 years ago. It was important for our department to create easy channels of communication to alert, inform and prepare the public.”

The new app provides a variety of resources, including emergency alerts, emergency plan preparation tools, preparedness information, warming and cooling center locations, a tool for reporting damage to Will County EMA and volunteer opportunities.

The Ready Will County app works with both Apple and Android devices and is available for free download through the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores, the county said.