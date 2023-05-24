Beecher barn catches fire, 8 horses missing: cops

A barn caught fire Wednesday morning in Beecher and eight horses that were inside it are now missing, leading police to believe they may have perished in the fire, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the fire at 9:30 a.m. at 260 W. Delite Inn Road in Beecher, Washington Township, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The location is about 36 miles southeast of Joliet and close to the Indiana border.
Initial reports indicated the owners had been burning wood on the barn’s north side when the wind increased and caught fire to hay that was inside a barn, police said.
The fire spread quickly and the horse barn became engulfed in fire, police said.
The owners were able to remove several horses from the barn.
However, as of about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, eight horses were not accounted for and they are believed to have perished in the fire, police said.
Fire departments remained on scene to extinguish any hot spots that could appear, police said.
Staff from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office were on their way to the scene. Will County Animal Control officials also were on the scene to check on the surviving horses’ wellbeing, police said.