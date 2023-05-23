Teen reported missing in Joliet

Police are searching for a 17-year-old who has gone missing in Joliet and they are seeking the public’s help in finding him.

Joe Franklin, 17, last was seen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday near Ascension Saint Jospeh Medical Center in Joliet, according to a Joliet Police Department statement.

Franklin is a Black male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Franklin last was seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pajama pants or shorts, police said. He was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information on Franklin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number 815-726-2491.