Comedian Craig Ferguson coming to the Rialto Theatre Aug.29

Tickets are now on sale to see Craig Ferguson at 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 29 at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet.

Ferguson is a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning actor, writer, producer, director and comedian who has had a diverse career that encompasses film, television and stage. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has recorded numerous standup specials for Netflix, Epix, Comedy Central and Amazon.

The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, racking up millions of views every year on fan-posted bootleg clips.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson got his start in the entertainment industry as a drummer for some of the worst punk bands in the U.K. Following his musical stint, he began bartending in a local pub in Glasgow where he was introduced to Sir Michael Boyd, the artistic director of The Tron Theatre in Glasgow, who persuaded Ferguson to try acting. After several low paying acting gigs, Ferguson discovered he had a knack for comedy and was soon the star of his own BBC television show, “The Ferguson Theory.” After several stints on the UK comedy circuit, Ferguson brought his act to America in 1995 to star with Betty White and Marie Osmond in the short-lived ABC comedy, “Maybe This Time.” After the show ended, ABC decided to add the talented Scotsman to “The Drew Carey Show,” playing Drew Carey’s boss, Nigel Wick, from 1996-2003.

In 2016, Ferguson debuted his original History Channel show, “Join or Die,” which featured him and his celebrity friends debating provocative topics with history experts. He also hosted Celebrity Name Game in syndication where he won the Emmy for best host two years in a row and The Hustler for ABC/Disney.

Ferguson has written the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace.” In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “I’ll Be There,” which he also wrote and starred in. “I’ll Be There” went on to receive the Audience Award for Best Film at the Aspen, Dallas, and Valencia film festivals. Craig was also named “best new director” at the Napa Valley Film Festival. Ferguson’s other film credits include, “Niagra Motel,” “Lenny the Wonder Dog,” “Prendimi l’anima,” “Life Without Dick,” “Chain of Fools” and “Born Romantic.” In 2011, Ferguson portrayed ‘Owl’ in the Disney classic, “Winnie the Pooh,” and in 2012 he portrayed ‘Lord Macintosh’ in Disney’s Oscar winning animated feature, “Brave.” He also voices Gobber in the hugely successful How To Train Your Dragon movies.

Tickets range from $35 to $55 dollars and are available now via ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.