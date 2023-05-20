Joliet Public Library awarded $221,784 Public Library Per Capita grant

Children and families will soon be able to take advantage of more books and other materials at the Joliet Public Library, following a grant of $221,784 to expand its collection, according to a press release from State Sen. Rachel Ventura’s office.

These grants, awarded once every fiscal year, will help provide library services to nearly 12 million patrons statewide and approximately 150,000 Joliet residents. The Joliet Public Library intends to use this funding to increase its collection of local history and Spanish-language materials and for the purchase of e-books.

Public Library Per Capita Grants are authorized under Illinois library law for public libraries. Each year it allocates money for books and learning materials, staff, equipment, digital access and new technology.

More information about the Public Library Per Capita grant program can be found here.