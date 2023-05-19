Motorist flown to hospital after 3-vehicle Will County crash

A motorist was flown to a hospital after suffering injuries in a three-vehicle crash involving two semitrailers on interstates 55 and 80 in Will County.

About 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to the northbound lanes of I-55, south of I-80, for a three-vehicle crash, according to a brief statement provided by Illinois State Police.

For “unknown reasons,” a motorist struck a semitrailer and lost control, police said. The same motorist then struck another semitrailer.

That motorist was then “airlifted to an area hospital with injuries,” police said.

Police would not provide further information about the vehicle or the motorist on Friday morning.

“No further information is available at this time. Once that information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know,” Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford said.