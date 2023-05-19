Joliet District 86 students awarded $1,000 college scholarships

Joliet Public Schools District 86 students from Joliet area schools will receive a Joliet Region $1,000 Hawk Education Scholarship to encourage them to plan for college at an early age.
Students in grades 4-8 who maintained a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated service to their school or community were nominated by their school for the award. The scholarships will be held in a trust until the students graduate high school and enroll in a college, university or trade school.
The scholarship was awarded to 43 students this year, including the following Joliet District 86 students:
- T.E. Culbertson Elementary: Joselyn Alcantar, 5th grade
- M.J. Cunningham Elementary: Leo Gonzalez, 4th grade
- Dirksen Junior High: Joanna Swearengen, 8th grade
- Eisenhower Academy: Adelyn Urbanczyk, 5th grade
- Farragut Elementary: Carly Hill, 5th grade
- Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School: Jaylah Hernandez, 4th grade
- Gompers Junior High: Fabian Martinez, 7th grade
- Hufford Junior High: Andrea Ramirez, 8th grade
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary: Parker Hopkins, 5th grade
- Edna Keith Elementary: Savanna Jones, 5th grade
- A.O. Marshall Elementary: Anthony Gonzalez-Meza, 5th grade
- Pershing Elementary: Maya Tapia, 5th grade
- Sator Sanchez Elementary: Jimena Jimenez, 5th grade
- Carl Sandburg Elementary: Laila Jones, 5th grade
- Isaac Singleton Elementary: Isabella Salgado, 4th grade
- Taft Elementary: Aaliyah Hernandez, 4th grade
- Lynne Thigpen Elementary: Noah Daniels, 4th grade
- Washington Academy: Fernanda Villanueva, 8th grade
- Woodland Elementary: Naomi Awinongya, 5th grade.
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Education Committee established the Joliet Region Education Scholarship Program in 2014. Sponsors of this year’s program included Hawk Joliet and the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence.