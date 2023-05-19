Joliet District 86 students awarded $1,000 college scholarships

Joliet Public Schools District 86 students from Joliet area schools will receive a Joliet Region $1,000 Hawk Education Scholarship to encourage them to plan for college at an early age.

Students in grades 4-8 who maintained a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated service to their school or community were nominated by their school for the award. The scholarships will be held in a trust until the students graduate high school and enroll in a college, university or trade school.

The scholarship was awarded to 43 students this year, including the following Joliet District 86 students:

M.J. Cunningham Elementary: Leo Gonzalez, 4th grade

Eisenhower Academy: Adelyn Urbanczyk, 5th grade

Forest Park Individual Education (I.E.) School: Jaylah Hernandez, 4th grade

Hufford Junior High: Andrea Ramirez, 8th grade

Edna Keith Elementary: Savanna Jones, 5th grade

Pershing Elementary: Maya Tapia, 5th grade

Carl Sandburg Elementary: Laila Jones, 5th grade

Taft Elementary: Aaliyah Hernandez, 4th grade

Washington Academy: Fernanda Villanueva, 8th grade

Fernanda Villanueva, 8th grade Woodland Elementary: Naomi Awinongya, 5th grade.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Education Committee established the Joliet Region Education Scholarship Program in 2014. Sponsors of this year’s program included Hawk Joliet and the Joliet Grade Schools Foundation for Educational Excellence.