I-80 litter patrol comes to Will County

Crews in the next two weeks have been assigned to clean up litter along a local stretch of Interstate 80, including a Joliet interchange cited at times as an eyesore.

Cleaning up the interstates and state highways cost $26.5 million in 2022, the Illinois Department of Transportation noted in a news release announcing the upcoming cleanup.

The cleanup during the next two weeks along Chicago-area interstates will include a Will County section of I-80 from the Interstate 355 interchange in New Lenox to the Kendall County line, IDOT said.

The work will not require lane closures. But IDOT advises motorists to watch for workers who may be on highway shoulders.

“Motorists are asked to remain alert, slow down, move over and give maintenance teams space to work – it’s the law,” the release said.

The cleanup will include I-80 entrance and exit ramps, the release said.

Joliet officials and residents occasionally in recent years have pointed to the Larkin Avenue interchange as an entryway to the city that too often is strewn with litter.

IDOT emphasized the impact of litter in its news release.

“Litter is more than just an eyesore – it has real, negative impacts on the environment and communities, while unnecessarily costing taxpayers millions of dollars a year,” IDOT said.

The $26.5 million price tag in 2022, which included sweeping shoulders and removing large debris, is “the equivalent of buying 143 maintenance trucks that also plow snow in winter or purchasing all of the salt IDOT spread during the past snow-and-ice season, with $1 million left to spare,” IDOT said. “It also could pay to resurface 13 miles of interstate.”

IDOT will clean up sections of seven Chicago-area interstates over the next two weeks, and not all the work will be done at the same time. Some locations may need to be rescheduled if bad weather slows down the cleanup,.