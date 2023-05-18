Metra launches refresh of customer safety information posters

As part of its commitment to customer safety and security, Metra will be installing new posters on its trains and in its stations to educate riders on procedures for reporting emergencies, crimes or suspicious behavior to the Metra Police Department.

The new posters will provide customers with multiple options for reporting emergencies, criminal activity or suspicious behavior, including dialing 911 or Metra Police at 312-322-2800. Customers can also text Metra Police at 312-313-9015 or visit MetraCOPS.com.

The poster also includes a QR code, which links users to a download of the Metra COPS app, which is another way for customers to quickly and discreetly alert Metra Police to concerns on the train or in the stations. The free app is available for Apple users in the App Store or Android users in Google Play.

The app is intended for use in reportingsafety and security issues on Metra trains and facilities, such as a crime in progress, disruptive or aggressive behavior, suspicious activity, unattended bags or packages, vandalism, fare evasion or other concerns. Customers are asked to not use the app for customer service issues, service disruptions or travel information. Metra Police dispatchers can respond to the customer through the app, send out advisories and broadcast “Be on the Lookout” alerts to app users.

More information about the app can be found at metra.com/metraCOPSapp.