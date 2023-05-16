2 drivers, 1 passenger injured in crash at Manhattan Township intersection

Three were people were injured in a crash in Manhattan Township.

About 3:50 p.m. Monday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash at Route 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan, according to Illinois State Police.

The first vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 52, approaching Baker Road, and a second vehicle was traveling south at the same location, police said.

A third vehicle was stopped at the westbound lane of Baker Road, police said.

The first vehicle traveling northbound crossed the center line and struck the second vehicle that was traveling south, police said.

That second vehicle overturned and struck the third vehicle that was stopped in the westbound lane of Baker Road, police said.

The drivers of the first and second vehicle, along with a passenger in the second vehicle, were taken to a hospital with injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were not injured, police said.

On May 21, 2022, another two-vehicle crash occurred in the same location that led to the deaths of Giosan Garay, 21, Juan Bernal, 21, and Jesus Martinez, 24, all of Plainfield.

The three men were in a Toyota Camry that was traveling southbound on Route 52 at Baker Road and struck another Jeep Wrangler head on that was traveling north on Route 52.

Samantha Valenciano and Jeffrey Hernandez, the driver of the Jeep Wrangler, Samantha Valenciano, and their 2-year-old son, Jeffery Jaden Hernandez, were injured in the crash.

The family filed a lawsuit over the incident that led to a settlement on April 11, court records show.