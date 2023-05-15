Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township open again

The Brandon Road bridge in Joliet Township reopened Monday morning after being closed for a week.

The drawbridge over the Des Plaines River was closed for emergency repairs after a problem developed on May 6.

The bridge reopened at 8:30 a.m. on Monday after repairs were made, Illinois Department of Transportation spokeswoman Maria Castaneda said.

Castaneda last week said repair crews identified the problem as an electronic component that would not likely require a long-term closure of the bridge.

The 1930s-era bridge has been closed repeatedly for the past several years for problems related to the center lock mechanism. It was previously closed for two weeks in December.