Joliet Slammers celebrate Mother’s Day with free tickets for mothers

With a game landing on Mother’s Day, the Joliet Slammers decided to recognize the holiday by allowing mothers to have a free ticket to watch them play.

The baseball team for the Frontier League commemorated Mother’s Day on Sunday by inviting mothers to watch their game against the Sussex County Miners without having to pay.

One mother who came out Sunday was Melissa Picek. She was with her daughter, Isabelle, husband, Rob, and brother, Nick Besser.

Picek said she’s been at the Duly Health and Care Field stadium in Joliet before and she always enjoys the stadium because it’s not like a typical baseball park.

“It’s more cozy,” Picek said.

Picek said she decided to come out to the game for Mother’s Day because “it’s something different.”

“And you can bring your dog,” Picek said, who had their family’s dog with them.

Sunday wasn’t just a day for recognizing mothers at the Slammers stadium but dogs as well. Visitors were allowed to bring their canine companions to the game.

Joliet Slammers player Jared Liebelt (left), with his mother, Jodi Lieblet, on Sunday at the Duly Health and Care Field, home of the Frontier League Joliet Slammers. (Felix Sarver)

Another mother who came out to the game was Jodi Liebelt. She said she went on Sunday to watch her son, Jared Liebelt, who is a member of the Joliet Slammers team.

“I’m just his No. 1 fan,” Liebelt said.

Liebelt has been at the stadium many times before to watch her son play.

“I just love the atmosphere,” Liebelt said.

Heather Mills, chief financial officer and general manager for the Joliet Slammers, said the team doesn’t normally play on Mother’s Day but decided to offer free tickets to women for the holiday.

“I thought it was perfect fit for this year to offer those tickets to women,” she said.