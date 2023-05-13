Joliet will hold Salsa Fest to kick off ‘Joliet Taco Trail’

Joliet on June 9 will hold a Salsa Fest, which will kick off what is being called the “Joliet Taco Trail.”

The Salsa Fest downtown will feature free salsa tastings from eight local vendors, salsa dance lessons, live music and dance performances, and food for sale, according to a news release from the Joliet City Center Partnership announcing the event.

The event is from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Dance lessons are at 7 p.m. The Latin Satin Soul Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Vendors include Supermercado La Joliet, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, La Villa Restaurant, Sunshine Mexican Café, The Dock at Inwood, Richardson’s Restaurant, The Blue Taco, Tamales Korinna and Azteca de Oro.

Beer and other beverages will be sold by Azteca de Oro. Margaritas will be available from The Dock of Inwood’s margarita truck.

The event is being hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership.

“Salsa Fest is free to attend thanks to our sponsors Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Xfinity, Harrah’s of Joliet and D’Arcy Motors,” according to the release.

The Joliet Taco Trail will feature nine restaurants in the Joliet City Center Partnership Special Service Area, which includes downtown and surrounding neighborhoods.

The City Center Partnership and Heritage Corridor Destinations have developed an app that will provide a guide to the participating restaurants starting June 9.

More information about Salsa Fest and other downtown events can be found on the City Center Partnership website, www.jolietccp.com.