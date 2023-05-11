Midland States Bank makes $10k donation to USF nonprofit wing

The University of St. Francis Center for Nonprofit Excellence has received a $10,000 donation from the Midland States Bank Foundation in support of its upcoming projects and administration.

The CNE provides efficient and value-added professional services to Will County nonprofit organizations which have limited financial resources and missions aligned with USF’s stated values. According to a press release from USF, this will allow the nonprofit organizations to focus primarily on their core mission-driven objectives in the community.

The Midland States Bank Foundation supports the general welfare, education and health of the communities in which the bank operates. Since its creation in 2011, the Foundation has contributed more than $1,700,000 to non-profit organizations throughout Midland’s footprint, according to the press release.