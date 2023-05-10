Will County to host Fresh Produce Pop-Up event May 11 in Joliet

A Fresh Produce Pop-Up event will be hosted in Joliet from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Community Lifeline Ministries, 158 S. Joliet St. in Joliet. Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant will present the event in partnership with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois and Community Lifeline Ministries.

The event will provide attendees with free produce, vegetables and protein, along with other food items provided by Community Lifeline Ministries. Any members of the public in need of food assistance are welcome to attend without pre-approval or special requirements. Food is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

For more information, call 224-500-2365.