More I-80 work planned in Joliet

Westbound travelers on Interstate 80 through Joliet will encounter reconfigured and reduced lanes starting Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the measures for ongoing improvements on I-80, including:

• Reconfigured westbound lanes

• Closing of the Richards Street ramp onto westbound I-80

• One more weekend of reduced lanes for bridge repair and patching

Starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, westbound lanes will be reconfigured to accommodate reconstruction of the Hickory Street and Richards Street bridges.

The two westbound lanes will split after Rowell Avenue and join back together after Richards Street.

Two lanes will remain open during the reconfiguration, which is expected to remain in place through late summer.

In addition, the Richards Street ramp to westbound I-80 will remain closes for reconstruction until summer 2024.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, westbound lanes will be reduced between Rowell and Wheeler avenues for the last weekend of a four-weekend project that involves bridge repairs and patching.

All lanes are expected to be open again by 5 a.m. Monday.