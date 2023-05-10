Free produce in Joliet available Thursday

Free produce will be available on Thursday in Joliet.

Community Lifeline Ministries will host the event from 1 to 3 p.m. at 158 S. Joliet St.

The “Fresh Produce Pop-Up Event” event will provide produce, vegetables, protein, along with other food, according to a press release from Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

“Any members of the public in need of food assistance are welcome to attend without pre-approval or special requirements,” the release said. “Food is available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.”

Bertino-Tarrant is a partner in the event along with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, and Community Lifeline Ministries.

“Access to fresh and nutritious food is essential, and I invite anyone in need of assistance with groceries to attend this event,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

For more information, call 224-500-2365.