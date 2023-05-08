Will County has access to home repair grants

The state has provided $500,000 for low-income Will County residents who need financial help for home repairs.

“This funding will provide financial assistance for residents across Will County who need necessary repairs for their home,” state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, said in a news release announcing the local funding.

The money is available from a loan program through the state’s Home Repair and Accessibility Program, which was created to help low-income residents stay in their homes. The grant program is aimed at repairs to address health, safety, accessibility and energy efficiency issues.

“I encourage people who can’t afford structural repairs to their home to apply for this grant,” said Ventura. “This grant will provide relief to those who need safer and more secure homes or those who need accessibility improvements.”

Will County residents can apply to Will Count Habitat for Humanity or the Will County Center for Community Concerns for assistance, according to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, which administers the program.

IHDA on its website notes that residents can apply for up to $45,000 for eligible repairs, but household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income for applicants to be eligible.

The assistance is available though forgivable 3- or 5-year loans, according to the website.

More information on eligibility and a list of administering agencies can be found at https://www.ihda.org/my-community/revitalization-programs/.