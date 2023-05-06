Joliet’s best teachers honored by Chamber of Commerce

For 15 years, the Joliet Chamber of Commerce and Industry has honored the best teachers in the area.

This school year, 22 teachers were named Great Teachers by the chamber’s education committee.

The teachers came from Joliet Township high schools, Joliet District 86, Troy School District 30-C, Fairmont School District, Channahon School District and the Diocese of Joliet Catholic Schools.

“The education committee is a collaboration between area superintendents and members of the business community,” said chamber president Jen Howard.

“They work together to recognize students, teachers and educational institutions and keep local businesses engaged in education.”

Nominations for Great Teachers can come from co-workers, students, parents, previous students and the public.

Nominees must be certified full-time teachers with a minimum of three years of teaching experience. They also must write an essay describing how they meet these qualifications:

• Understand the needs of students, encourage their talents, and foster self-esteem.

• Demonstrate a thorough knowledge of subject matter and the ability to share it effectively with students.

• Foster cooperative relationships with colleagues and the community.

• Keep current regarding the teaching profession’s best instructional practices, trends and developments.

• Demonstrate outstanding leadership.

• Instill in students a desire to learn and achieve.

Essays are sent to the superintendents on the education committee, who score them and choose the Great Teachers.

Here are this year’s Great Teachers, in alphabetical order. They were honored March 2 at a banquet at the Jacob Henry Mansion in Joliet hosted by the chamber:

Laura Allison

English 1 and English 1 credit recovery teacher, Joliet West High School, nine years in education.

Julie Berk

Special education grades 3-5 instructional teacher, Pershing Elementary School, 14 years in education.

Karen Blunk

Science instructional coach and biology teacher, Joliet Central High School, 20 years in education.

Kelly Chvoy

Math teacher, Joliet West High School, 26 years in education.

Maribel Diaz

Spanish for heritage speakers & English as a second language teacher, Joliet West High School, 11 years in education.

Breanna Dosek

Self-contained special education teacher, N.B. Galloway Elementary School, five years in education.

Emmie Geijer

Third grade teacher, Pioneer Path School, three years in education.

Sabrina Jackson

Language arts teacher, Fairmont School, 11 years in education.

Kelly Kohrt

Second grade teacher, Troy Hofer Elementary School, 12 years in education.

Catherine Kopka

Seventh grade English language arts teacher, Hufford Junior High School, 17 years in education.

Michael Kurkamp O’Shea

Gateway to graduation teacher, Joliet Central High School, 17 years in education.

Katie Larkin

Third grade teacher, St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School, 29 years in education.

Kayla Madej

Eighth grade science teacher, Troy Middle School, seven years in education.

Erin McDonough

Sixth grade English as a second language resource teacher, Gompers Junior High School, six years in education.

Janine Mills

Third grade teacher, Pioneer Path School, 20 years in education.

Angie Panagiotaras

Second grade teacher, Troy Shorewood Elementary School, 12 years in education.

Shealynn Pierce

Seventh grade catalyst math, eighth grade math and seventh grade STEM teacher, Channahon Junior High School, five years in education.

Nermeen Shaabneh

Secondary English teacher, Joliet West High School, four years in education.

Davis Smith

Fourth grade general education teacher, Fairmont School, 10 years in education.

Mary Jane Worsley

Kindergarten teacher, Lynne Thigpen Elementary School, 24 years in education.

Steven Zeko

Science teacher, Joliet Central High School, two years in education.

Nick Zorn

Science teacher, Joliet Central High School, four years in education.