Forest Preserve of Will County to host celebration of migratory birds

The annual spring trek north by birds that have wintered in the south will be celebrated by the Forest Preserve District of Will County during its 2023 Migration Celebration. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, Channahon.

Some of the bird species spotted at last year’s Migration Celebration included yellow-breasted chat, common yellowthroat, yellow warbler and indigo bunting. Attendees will be treated to bird presentations, guided hikes and short Bird Bites talks that will be filled with avian information.

Birds of Prey: Milton, Wisconsin-based Hoo’s Woods Raptor Center will present programs featuring live birds of prey at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Each presentation will be identical and will feature a golden eagle, a peregrine falcon, screech owls, a broad-winged hawk and a speckled owl.

Guided Hikes: One-hour guided hikes with different themes will be offered. A Warblers in the Woods hike is set for 10 a.m. and a Wings on the Water Hike will be offered at 12:30 p.m.

Bird Bites: The 10-minute Bird Bites sessions will feature Magic Migration at 10:50 a.m., Birding for Beginners at 12:20 p.m. and Bird Banding Explained at 1:50 p.m.

Photography Hike: Take a hike prior to the start of Migration Celebration with the Photography Bird Hike that will take place from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m.

The celebration will also include other bird-themed activities. The Migration Celebration is supported by funding from Alliance Pipeline, a joint venture of Enbridge and Pembina, and through the assistance of The Nature Foundation of Will County.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.