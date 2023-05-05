Will County ready to recycle your textiles

Will County will holds it annual textile recycling collection next week.

The collection starts Monday and runs through Friday at the Will County Office Building, 302 Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.

People can drop off items in the parking lot outside the building from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the collection starts at 5:30 a.m. and ends at 4:30 p.m. — Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division

“This popular event provides a responsible option for disposing of your clothes and home items,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the collection. “Donated items will be repurposed, reused or recycled, instead of being sent to our landfill.”

Items accepted include coats, shirts, pants, neckties, hats, sneakers, towels, bedding, boots and shoes.

“Items with mold, mud or other dirt will not be accepted,” the county said in the release.

The collection is hosted by the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division. The county is partnering with Helping Hands, which distributes usable textiles, second-hand clothing and small goods to thrift stores.

The early start on Friday includes a live broadcast on WJOL-AM as radio host Scott Slocum interviews county staff in a program about recycling and related matters from 5:30 to 9 a.m.

For additional information, including a list of accepted items, visit www.willcountygreen.com.