Will County CED marks Economic Development Week

Economic Development Week starts Monday.

The commemorative week was so designated in 2016 to increase “awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere,” according to a news release from the Will County Center for Economic Development (CED).

The CED during the week will use social media to highlight local “CED investors, public and private partners, elected officials, and business leaders sharing their perspectives and support for this work,” the release said.

“Their work makes Will County a place that is both attractive for business attraction and for residents who choose Will County for its high quality of life,” CED President and CEO Doug Pryor said in the release. “During economic development week, we want to take the opportunity to give thanks to our partners in economic development who contribute to the success of the region.”