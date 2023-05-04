Arsenal Road bridge in Will County slated for repairs

Lanes will be reduced on a section of Arsenal Road in Will County starting May 15 for bridge repairs, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday.

Arsenal Road is a major access point between Interstate 55 and the CenterPoint Intermodal Center in Elwood and Joliet.

Joint repairs on the bridge carrying Arsenal Road over the BNSF Railroad and Jackson Creek are expected to continue into July, IDOT said.

During the course of the work, the section of Arsenal Road between Southwest Frontage Road and Stepan Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Also, lane widths over the bridge will be reduced, IDOT said.

IDOT encouraged motorists to plan alternative routes. Those who use Arsenal Road during construction should expect delays.