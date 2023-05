Minooka Community High School has recognized senior Audrey Gil as the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club student of the month for May.

Gil maintains a 3.3 grade-point-average and is on the honor roll. She is on the girls volleyball team and also plays club volleyball at the Uno Volleyball Club in Joliet. She volunteers at Feed My Starving Children.

Gil will be attending Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to major in exercise science and continue her athletic career.