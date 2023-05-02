Crest Hill Library to host mobile food pantry Saturday, May 6

White Oak Library will host a drive-through food giveaway by Area Interfaith Food Pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, at 20670 Len Kubinski Blvd. in Crest Hill.

The public is invited and admission is free. Identification and registration are not required. In addition to groceries, diapers, toilet paper, laundry detergent and books will be distributed.

With pantry staffers and volunteers, a truck visits area locations to distribute groceries and household items. Interfaith mobile pantries visit parking lots at churches, schools, libraries and senior and low-income residences. Mobile-pantry partners with Interfaith are Fox Valley Park District and Blessings in a Backpack of Chicago.

Interfaith Mobile Pantries deliver food for 200 families on a first-come basis. Items distributed include: granola bars, fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, pasta sauce, eggs, ground beef, cereal, applesauce, apple juice and box dinners. Additionally, when available, laundry detergent, toilet paper, hand soap, kids’ band aids, hand sanitizer and school supplies are distributed.

Patrons do not need to leave their vehicles to claim food. Pantry volunteers observe pandemic safety procedures when loading bags of groceries and household items valued at $100 into patrons’ vehicles.