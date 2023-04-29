Forest Preserve District of Will County names Volunteer of the Year

Kim Shehorn of Frankfort was named Volunteer of the Year during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s annual volunteer banquet April 12 at Mistwood Golf Club in Romeoville for her many contributions to the district in 2022.

The banquet celebrated 39 years of the district’s formal volunteer program and the many volunteers who surpassed their assignments in 2022.

Forest preserve board President Meta Mueller thanked the volunteers for contributing almost 12,000 hours of their time and talent in 2022, which equates to more than $350,000 in value, according to a news release.

Additional volunteer awards for 2022 included:

Outstanding Group: IKEA Joliet received this award for adopting a section of the Wauponsee Glacial Trail between Interstate 80 and the Forest Preserve’s Sugar Creek Administration Center. This group of volunteers is keeping the paved section of WGT clean for everyone to enjoy. Caring for people and the planet is one of the group’s core values, and it is happy to embrace this value and give back with the adopt-a-preserve assignment.

Outstanding Family: Mother and daughter Danielle Wright-Hantak and Bailey Hantak of Bolingbrook care for the animals at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, which includes applying medicine and weighing the animals. They are not afraid to ask questions and are so efficient at their assignment tha they often have extra time to work on other projects. Multiple times they have also helped prepare crafts and activities.

Outstanding Youth: Donna Davlantis of Cedar Lake, Indiana, won the award for taking care of animals at Plum Creek Nature Center. She started volunteering at Plum Creek at age 14 and comes from Indiana twice a month to help care for the animals at the nature center, even though she has reptiles of her own at home. She is interested in wildlife biology and would like to assist in wildlife monitoring with the district.

Outstanding Senior: Bill Kibler of Joliet was named the outstanding senior for being a “go-to person” for bike riding and kayaking program assistance. He is always cheerful, encouraging and helpful.

Rookie of the Year: John Fuqua of Plainfield was named Rookie of the Year for taking on special projects while pursuing certifications and additional training. Fellow volunteers said he is a joy to be around and to work with. He is on the path to becoming a preserve steward and has increased the productivity of workdays.

Each award winner received a gift certificate, and the Volunteer of the Year received a plaque, which will be presented at a future Forest Preserve Board of Commissioners meeting.

To learn more about joining the Forest Preserve’s Prairie People Volunteers, visit the Volunteer Page.