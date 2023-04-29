Deaf and Hard of Hearing Advocate of the Year event honors students

More than 130 students, staff, community members and families gathered at the Lockport Area Special Education Cooperative’s annual Advocate of the Year event April 11 at 176 West Banquets & Catering in Joliet.

The event is designed to honor students who demonstrate exceptional self-advocacy skills while encouraging those still developing those skills.

The Advocate of the Year event began in 2005. It is organized by LASEC and sponsored by several participating school districts plus Katie Ward, Christy Brand, 176 West Banquets & Catering, Illinois Service Resource Center and Sorenson.

Vanessa Bermudez, an eighth grader at Old Quarry Middle School and a resident of Bolingbrook, received the 6th-8th Grade Advocate of the Year Award. Jessica Jaskowiak, a senior at Metea Valley High School and a resident of Aurora, received the 9th-12th Grade Advocate of the Year Award. Maddie McBride, a freshman at Yorkville Christian High School and a resident of Minooka, received an Award of Distinction.

Nominations were submitted by teachers throughout the Chicago area, and each student nominated entered a video submission that demonstrated their ability to describe their own skills or needs and examples of how they have advocated for themselves. Each video was judged blindly by a panel of three judges – Christy Brand, Tammy Cook and John Jun – in the sixth- to eighth-grade and ninth- to 12th-grade categories. The winners were announced at the event and were awarded monetary prizes, gifts and a trophy award.

Honorable mentions include Lyan Al Saeedi, Rodolfo Antonio, Ashlyn Botica, Kevin Cabrales, Eleanor Deutsch, Donald Ehuma, Darriana Griffin, Jakira Johnson, CJ Nolan and Melanie Razon.

The luncheon provides students with an opportunity to meet other deaf and hard of hearing students and successful deaf and hard of hearing adult role models, with the belief that this exposure is a vital role in the students’ future success.

The event included a Q&A panel of successful deaf and hard of hearing adults, featuring ASL and Deaf Culture teacher Matt Aggen, deaf educator Mark Reppen, certified hearing itinerant Sarah Spoerl, DHH counselor and advocate with the Illinois Service Resource Center Kari Taylor and ASL teacher Rebecca Thom.

Panelists spoke about struggles that they navigated as students and how they found success despite their adversity. Among some of the questions asked were, “When driving, how do you know when someone is honking?” and “Do you always use an interpreter when you go to different places?” Students from families without deaf and hard of hearing adults benefit from these interactions and shared experiences.

Exhibition attendees included Sorenson, the Illinois School for the Deaf (in conjunction with Gallaudet University and Rochester Institute of Technology/National Technical Institute for the Deaf), Joliet Junior College, Sertoma Speech and Hearing, Illinois Service Resource Center and Chicago Hearing Society, featuring resources to meet student and family needs.