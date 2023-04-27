April 27, 2023
Joliet driver critically injured after vehicle strikes tree, police say

By Felix Sarver
A Joliet Fire Department Ambulance pulls up to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The driver of a Volkswagen Beetle was critically injured after her vehicle struck a tree and overturned in Joliet, police said.

At 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a crash on Railroad Street and Cherry Street involving a 39-year-old Joliet woman who was driving Volkswagen Beetle, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The driver’s vehicle was heading north on Railroad Street and approaching Cherry Street when it veered to the left, across the opposing lanes, and struck a tree after leaving the roadway on the west side of the street, English said.

The collision caused the Volkswagen Beetle to overturn, he said.

The driver was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for a reconstruction of the crash scene.

The traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department is still investigating the crash.