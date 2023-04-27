Joliet driver critically injured after vehicle strikes tree, police say

The driver of a Volkswagen Beetle was critically injured after her vehicle struck a tree and overturned in Joliet, police said.

At 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a crash on Railroad Street and Cherry Street involving a 39-year-old Joliet woman who was driving Volkswagen Beetle, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The driver’s vehicle was heading north on Railroad Street and approaching Cherry Street when it veered to the left, across the opposing lanes, and struck a tree after leaving the roadway on the west side of the street, English said.

The collision caused the Volkswagen Beetle to overturn, he said.

The driver was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet in critical condition.

The roadway was closed for several hours to allow for a reconstruction of the crash scene.

The traffic unit of the Joliet Police Department is still investigating the crash.