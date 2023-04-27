Joliet cannabis company says it made ‘fair offer’

The company that owns two Rise cannabis dispensaries in Joliet issued a statement saying it has offered competitive pay and benefits to striking workers.

Workers at the Joliet dispensaries and a third in Niles have been on strike since April 19 amid negotiations for a first contract since joining the Teamsters union.

“We recently made a fair offer to the union, and we are confident in the competitive compensation and benefits package we have offered to our employees,” Green Thumb Industries said in an emailed statement.

Workers said they are trying to increase starting hourly wage from $16.50 to $19 while also seeking improved retirement benefits and better access to health insurance.

The striking workers gained support this week from state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, who pointed to $1.5 billion in cannabis sales in Illinois during the state’s 2022 fiscal year.

A union official said Wednesday that there have been no negotiations since the strike started.

“There has been no delay on our part in union negotiations, and we remain available to continue conversations when the union is ready, with the goal of working toward labor peace,” Green Thumb said in the statement. “In the meantime, we are committed to continuing store operations to ensure our patients and customers can access the products they rely on for their well-being.”

The company’s two Rise stores in Joliet are located at 2903 Colorado Ave. near the Louis Joliet Mall and at 1627 Rock Creek Blvd. in the Rock Creek Business Park.