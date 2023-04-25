Minooka Board of Education recognizes two Eagle Scouts

Minooka Community High School seniors Daniel Koons and Noah Kuzava have been recognized by the Board of Education for earning their Eagle Scout rank in April. These students join only about five percent of young men and women in the nation who start the scouting program and achieve this rank.

Koons and Kuzava received a certificate for their accomplishment on behalf of the Board of Education. This achievement involves years of demonstrating citizenship, caring for the community and displaying leadership qualities and outdoor skills that show self-sufficiency and the ability to overcome obstacles, in addition to earning a minimum of 21 merit badges.

The Eagle Scout Award is the highest award available to youth members of the Boy Scouts of America. It is a rank that every Scout works toward through advancement in the program. Since it was first awarded in 1912, more than 2 million youth members have achieved the highest rank. To learn more about the BSA or requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, visit www.scouting.org.