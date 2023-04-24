Bridge inspections in Joliet means more I-80 lane closures

The Illinois Department of Transportation on May 1 will begin inspections of the Interstate 80 bridges over the Des Plaines River in Joliet that will involve daily lane closures.

The inspections are expected to be completed by May 13 depending on the weather, IDOT said in a news release.

Westbound lanes will be closed for the first week of inspections. Eastbound lane closures are expected to start May 8.

Lane closures will take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to minimize impact on traffic, IDOT said. Lane closures will occur Mondays through Thursdays and, if needed, on Saturdays. At least one lane will remain open during inspections.

IDOT cautioned that motorists can expect delays and allow extra time for travel through Joliet.

The inspection of the Des Plaines River bridge is occurring while IDOT plans two more weekends of lane closures for work on other I-80 bridges in Joliet.

That work, which has reduced lanes between Rowell and Wheeler avenues, is expected to be completed between May 5 and May 8.

IDOT has been reducing lanes in alternate directions on alternate weekends as it works on bridge repairs from 10 p.m. on Fridays to 5 a.m. on Mondays. The work will continue during the coming weekend and next.