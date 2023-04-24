2 women injured in Joliet crash at Route 59 intersection, police say

Two women suffered minor injures in a two-vehicle crash at a major intersection in Joliet.

At around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the intersection of Route 59 and Theodore Street for a traffic crash with injuries, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led police to determine that a Jeep Patriot driven by Carmelo Moss, 18, of Plainfield, was traveling west on Theodore Street at Route 59 in the left turn lane, English said.

Moss’ vehicle moved into the intersection and continued straight from the left turn lane and struck a Mercedes C300 driven by a 20-year-old woman from Plainfield, English said.

Before the collision, the Mercedes C300 was attempting to turn left toward the northbound lanes of Route 49 from the eastbound left turn lane on Theodore Street, English said.

The 20-year-old driver of the Mercedes C300 and a 19-year-old passenger of Moss’ Jeep Patriot were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with minor injuries, English said.

Moss was cited at the scene for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, disobeying traffic control device, no valid driver’s license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, English said.