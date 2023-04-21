Westbound I-80 lanes in Joliet reduced this weekend

Westbound lanes will be closed on Interstate 80 in Joliet this weekend as work continues on bridges.

The second weekend of repairs and patching on I-80 bridges between Rowell and Wheeler avenues starts at 10 p.m. Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

IDOT is advising westbound travelers to seek alternative routes for the weekend.

The weekend work is expected to wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday.

At least one westbound lane will remain open through the weekend. Eastbound lanes will not be affected.

This is the second of four consecutive weekends for the project, which started last weekend in the eastbound lanes. IDOT is alternating each weekend between eastbound and westbound lanes.

The work includes the closure of the ramp from Chicago Street (also U.S.52 and Illinois 53 at that point) onto westbound I-80.

Also, the eastbound I-80 ramp to Richards Street remains closed for reconstruction. It is expected to reopen later this spring.