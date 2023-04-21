Fire causes severe damage to detached garage in Joliet

A fire caused heavy damage to a detached two-vehicle garage in Joliet but led to no injuries.

At 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to the 900 block of North Center Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

The first units from the department arrived within four minutes of the call and saw fire engulfing a detached two-vehicle garage, fire officials said.

Crews deployed multiple hose lines to attack the fire and protect nearby structures, fire officials said.

The fire was declared under control roughly 15 minutes after firefighters responded to the scene.

ComEd was called to the scene to examine any possible damage to nearby power lines.

No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.