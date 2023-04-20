Joliet District 86 receives Chamber of Commerce Education Award

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Educational Institute of the Year Award. Pictured (left to right): Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors Jesse Smith, Deborah Ziech, Matthew Pritz, Vice President R. Emil Standfield, President Erick Deshaun Dorris, Gwendolyn Ulmer, Elvis Madison, Jr., and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)