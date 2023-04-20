Joliet District 86 receives Chamber of Commerce Education Award

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Educational Institute of the Year Award. The award was presented to Joliet District 86 representatives during the Joliet Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Celebration of Success event held at the 176 West banquet facility.
This year, three school districts and an educational foundation were nominated for this recognition. Once the Joliet Chamber notified the organizations of their nominations, officials submitted a comprehensive application to be considered for the award.
Joliet Public Schools District 86, currently the third largest elementary school district in Illinois, serves nearly 9,800 preschool through eighth grade students at 21 schools in the city of Joliet.