April 20, 2023
Shaw Local
Joliet District 86 receives Chamber of Commerce Education Award

By Shaw Local News Network
Joliet Public Schools District 86 has received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Educational Institute of the Year Award. Pictured (left to right): Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors Jesse Smith, Deborah Ziech, Matthew Pritz, Vice President R. Emil Standfield, President Erick Deshaun Dorris, Gwendolyn Ulmer, Elvis Madison, Jr., and Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 has received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Educational Institute of the Year Award. The award was presented to Joliet District 86 representatives during the Joliet Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Celebration of Success event held at the 176 West banquet facility.

This year, three school districts and an educational foundation were nominated for this recognition. Once the Joliet Chamber notified the organizations of their nominations, officials submitted a comprehensive application to be considered for the award.

Joliet Public Schools District 86, currently the third largest elementary school district in Illinois, serves nearly 9,800 preschool through eighth grade students at 21 schools in the city of Joliet.