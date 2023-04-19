State Treasurer pushes to reunite Will County residents with unclaimed cash

Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is looking to reunite Will County residents with more than $171.3 million in unclaimed cash and property.

The money is waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their rightful owner. In Will County, there are more than 1 million unclaimed properties.

Frerichs’ reminder is part of a statewide digital media, newspaper and direct mail push to reunite residents with more than $3.5 billion in unclaimed property. State law requires the Illinois Treasurer’s Office to publish newspaper ads in all 102 Illinois counties every six months and to send letters to residents who have newly reported unclaimed property of $100 or more.

An estimated one-in-four adults in Illinois who search I-Cash find unclaimed property and the average claim is $1,000. Treasurer Frerichs has returned more than $1.6 billion in unclaimed property through more than 1.3 million claims during his tenure after he prioritized changes in technology, efficiency and state law to streamline the process.

Thousands of items are reported and remitted to the state annually, and residents are encouraged to check the unclaimed property database twice each year. Visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH to enter your name and find out if unclaimed property is waiting for you.