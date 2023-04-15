Tinley Park Community Concert Band to perform free spring concert

The Tinley Park Community Concert Band, directed by Barbara Abarro, will present its annual free Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Art Beckmann Performing Arts Center at Central Middle School, 18146 S. Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park. The Tinley Park Jazz Band, directed by Bob Good, also will perform.

Concertgoers will enjoy a return to the English countryside with tunes by British composers and a little sweet jazz mixed in.

The Tinley Park Community Concert Band was established in 1987. Members come from all across the Chicago area. Musicians ages 14 and older are invited to join. There are no auditions or residency requirements.

Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays at Tinley Park Community Church, 7939 167th St. in Tinley Park.

For more information, visit www.tinleyband.org, email tinleyband@gmail.com, call 708-620-7701 or find the group on Facebook.