Joliet Star Wars Day plans set

The Joliet Public Library is promising “a family friendly festival of galactic proportions” when it stages the 12th Annual Star Wars Day on June 3.

It “will be no ordinary day in downtown Joliet,” the library said in a news release detailing plans for the event that draws thousands of visitors from the Chicago region and beyond.

“The free event will kick off at 11 am with a parade of costumed characters and Star Wars vehicles,” the release said.

Landon Garcia of Schererville, Indiana posed for a photo with costumers at Star Wars Day in Joliet in 2022. (Bob Okon)

The event will include more than 100 costumed Star Wars characters, games, a DJ, exhibits and more.

New this year will be an appearance by David West Reynolds, author of Star Wars reference books. His books include “The Archaeology of Star Wars,” which “includes finding the lost desert filming locations of the original Star Wars movie in the Sahara desert,” the release said.

The event brings in authors of Star Wars books as the library draws upon the popularity of the Star Wars phenomenon to promote reading.

Activities will extend to to the Joliet Area Historical Museum and the Renaissance Center. Merchandise vendors will be at the Renaissance Center.

The event will shut down portions of Chicago and Clinton streets around the library for activities that include food vendors and live music.

The cast of costumed characters that attract people to Star Wars Day in Joliet march in the parade that led off the event in 2022. (Bob Okon)

The opening parade will start at the Will County Office Building, 302 N Chicago Street, head south on Chicago Street, west on Clinton Street, and end on the front lawn of the library.

The library parking lot will be closed off for Star Wars Day activities. But parking will be available at both the Ottawa Street and Scott Street parking garages.

The library listed partnerships for the event that include the city of Joliet, Joliet City Center Partnership, Heritage Corridor Destinations, 501st Legion and the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Sponsorships for Star Wars Day come from Friends of the Joliet Public Library, Joliet Township Government, TBS (Today’s Business Solutions), D’Arcy Buick GMC, and Old National Bank.

